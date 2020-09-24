Outstanding work remains to be done within ECOWAS before AfCFTA can be operationalised, says Mr Tiemtore, Director of Customs, ECOWAS Commission

Some three months to the official date of January 1, 2021, for the trading of goods under Africa’s Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), work still remains to be done within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) before the regional bloc can operationalize the trade pact. This borders on the rules of origin, the regional list for the market access offer as a customs union and building the productive capacities of the various stakeholders.