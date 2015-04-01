Home > African Agenda > AA Agriculture > African Agenda 23.1

Africa feels the negative economic waves of COVID -19 outbreak.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus is having a negative economic impact
on Africa, an effect that is likely to continue for months to come, *writes Cornelius Adedze

Download [2.33 MB]

 

AA Agriculture, AA Climate Change, AA Complete Issue, AA Development, AA International, AA Trade, AA-Cover Story, African Agenda, Current Issue, Economic Justice, Economic Justice Network, Finance and Development, Trade and Investment

Leave a Comment