Africa feels the negative economic waves of COVID -19 outbreak. The Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus is having a negative economic impact on Africa, an effect that is likely to continue for months to come, *writes Cornelius Adedze Download [2.33 MB] AA Agriculture, AA Climate Change, AA Complete Issue, AA Development, AA International, AA Trade, AA-Cover Story, African Agenda, Current Issue, Economic Justice, Economic Justice Network, Finance and Development, Trade and Investment African Agenda 23.1