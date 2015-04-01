Dear Friends,

Due to the still evolving Coronavirus pandemic, the government of Ghana recently announced stringent public safety measures including a ban on public gatherings and closure of schools to help manage the spread of the disease. TWN-Africa has taken a cue and opted to close its offices at No. 9 Asmara Street, East-Legon, Accra-Ghana from March 19, 2020 till further notice. All our staff will however continue to work remotely.

We anticipate that communications will be slower than usual in this period but the organization is taking steps to ensure that work is not unduly affected by this move and communications channels remain open and uninterrupted to the farthest extent possible. We can be contacted via all our communication channels except through the direct office phone lines.

Thank you and be safe.