Report on the TWN Africa- Star Ghana Multi Stakeholder Roundtable on the Role and Place of Artisanal and Small-scale Salt Mining in Ghana Download [379.55 KB] AIMES (African Initiative on Mining, Environment and Society), Conference Reports, Environment, Minerals and Development, Mining, National Coalition on Mining (NCOM), Publications, Publications, Reports Alhassan Atta-Quayson, Artisanal and Small Scale Gold and Salt Mining in Ghana, ASM Gold, ASM Salt, Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners